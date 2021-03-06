ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,784 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

