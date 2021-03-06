ProShare Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $84.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

