ProShare Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 70.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4,278.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FORM opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.