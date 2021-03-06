ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

HIW opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.