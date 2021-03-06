Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $246.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

