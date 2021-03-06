Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

