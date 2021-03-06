Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $217.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.24.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $296,213.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,283,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

