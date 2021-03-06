Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 235,223 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

