Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Leede Jones Gab

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of PRN opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$9.51 and a 1-year high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

