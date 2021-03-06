Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

PROF has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

PROF opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

