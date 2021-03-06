Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

PROF opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

