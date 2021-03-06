Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95.

In other Profound Medical news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson acquired 39,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$364,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

