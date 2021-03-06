Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Short Interest Update

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PCYN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369. Procyon has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Procyon Company Profile

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

