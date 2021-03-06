Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Short Interest Update

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PCYN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369. Procyon has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
Procyon Company Profile
