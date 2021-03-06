Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $89,500.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

PRTH opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

