Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 1,009,332 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 261,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

