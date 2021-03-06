Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,898 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

