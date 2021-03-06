Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 60,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $75.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,648,811 shares in the company, valued at $517,176,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,809 shares of company stock worth $89,748,846 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.