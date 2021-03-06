Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.77% of Bristow Group worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 253.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 350.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

