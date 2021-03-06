Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,107 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Cantel Medical worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

