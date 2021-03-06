Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) versus Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pretium Resources and Modern Cinema Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.97, suggesting a potential upside of 67.88%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 3.92 $40.92 million $0.55 18.38 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

