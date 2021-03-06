Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.31

Shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.31 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23). Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,071,207 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.33.

In other news, insider Tim Elliott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

