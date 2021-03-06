PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Insider David Michael Johnston Sells 60,894 Shares

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

PPD opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth $80,852,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $9,636,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

