Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $610.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 3893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595 ($7.77).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

