Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NYSE:POR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Portland General Electric by 405.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

