Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,385,649,233 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Plutus PowerGen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

