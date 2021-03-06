Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.21% of Pluralsight worth $36,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pluralsight by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 169,673 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 13.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $798,164. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

