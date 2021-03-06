Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will report sales of $103.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.07 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $92.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $444.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.33 million to $454.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $533.70 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $798,164. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pluralsight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

