Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLYA. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. 2,487,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

