Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.18.

PAGP stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

