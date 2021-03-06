Piper Sandler Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $198.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Shares of ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

