Piper Sandler Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $141.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

