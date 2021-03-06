Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

