Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 71.2% in February

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $9.24 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

