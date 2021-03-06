Pillar (PLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,607.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $111,607.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

