Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) were down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 848,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 433,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

