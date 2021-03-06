Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

