Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 19%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price fell 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $60.21. 2,116,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,293,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $774.28 million, a PE ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

