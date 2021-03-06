Phantasma Energy (KCAL) One Day Volume Tops $176,932.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 63.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $176,932.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00463755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00465535 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,550,212 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

