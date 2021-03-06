Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.25.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

