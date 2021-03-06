Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEYUF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

