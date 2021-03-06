Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

