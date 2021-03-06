Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

