Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stake Increased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after buying an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 274,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,100 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

