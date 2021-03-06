People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $19.75

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.