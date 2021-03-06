People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,718,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in SAP by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

