People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,332.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,473.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,347.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

