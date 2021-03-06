People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 5,375 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

