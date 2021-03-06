People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.