People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Neogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

