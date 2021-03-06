People s United Financial Inc. Has $909,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

