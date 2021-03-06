Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $310.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

